HBO Max has renewed the comedy series Hacks for a second season. The renewal announcement arrived two days prior to the release of season one’s final two episodes.

Emmy winner Jean Smart leads the cast as a Las Vegas comedian who very reluctantly allows a struggling young writer (played by Hannah Einbinder) to assist with her standup act. Commenting on the renewal, Smart said, “I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s BETTE??!!’”

The season one cast also includes series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo. Executive producers Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello created the series and serve as showrunners.

“We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks — we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch. We are so grateful we get to continue, and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level. Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told — that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We’re so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!” – Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

According to HBO Max, the Max Original comedy ranks in the top 10 of the network’s most-viewed titles.

“We knew immediately that Lucia, Paul and Jen brought us a winner,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content. “We couldn’t be happier about the tremendous response from our viewers and critics alike, and we salute the executive producers; Jean, Hannah and the rest of the brilliant cast; and our partners at Universal.”

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Max Original Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Einbinder).







