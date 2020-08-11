Lionsgate and Hulu announced the thriller Run will be released via Hulu. Emmy Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) leads the cast of the drama from the writers, producers, and director of the critically acclaimed 2018 thriller, (Searching).

“We’re super excited audiences will get to stream Run on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it. Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020,” said director and co-writer Aneesh Chaganty.

Sev Ohanian co-wrote the screenplay and produced with Natalie Qasabian.

Hulu has not set a streaming premiere date. Run will also receive a limited international theatrical release.

The Plot:

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort – it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.