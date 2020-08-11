‘John Bronco’ Teaser Trailer with Walton Goggins as a Fictional Pitchman

Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) stars as a popular fictional pitchman for Ford Motor Company who goes missing in John Bronco, an upcoming mockumentary from Jake Syzmanski. Szymanski’s no stranger to the mockumentary genre having tackled tennis championships in 7 Days in Hell starring Andy Samberg and Kit Harington and professional cycling with Tour de Pharmacy starring Samberg and Orlando Bloom.

Walton’s John Bronco co-stars include Tim Meadows, Tim Baltz, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bo Derek, and Dennis Quaid. Marc Gilbar, Meredith Kaulfers, Rebecca Donaghe, and Maggie McLean produced, with Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Alessandro F. Uzielli, Tara Schaeffer, Michael Sagol, Josh Morse, and Casey Wooden executive producing.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed.

The Plot:

Some have said that if you were famous before the internet, you might as well never have existed. Such is the case for John Bronco, the greatest pitchman who ever lived. In 1966, Ford tapped him to race their new prototype SUV at the Baja 500 in Mexico. Not only did he win, but he gave a rousing speech that rallied a nation.

Legend has it that Ford named the new car “Bronco” after John, made him the face of their campaign and skyrocketed him to stardom. His commercials were on every channel and his jingle went triple-platinum. John launched his own cologne, breakfast cereal, video game, action figure, you name it. He was the very embodiment of the American dream, that is, until it all came crashing down.







