New ‘Scream’ Featurette Welcomes Familiar Players Back to Woodsboro

Paramount Pictures’ latest behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming Scream movie features the franchise’s returning stars – Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers”), and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”). The nearly minute and a half video touches on what fans of the Scream films can expect while also revealing how much fun the returning stars had working on this 2022 release.

In addition to the veteran Scream stars, the new film features Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay, based on characters created by Kevin Williamson. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed and Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena executive produced.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group will open Scream exclusively in theaters on January 14, 2022.

The Plot:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.







