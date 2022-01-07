‘The Boys’ Teases Season 3 With a Short June Premiere Date Announcement Video

The short video teaser for the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s The Boys is basically just Homelander fake smiling. However, just his struggle to maintain a convincing smile confirms Homelander’s ready to destroy everyone in his quest for payback following the events in season two.

Season three of the critically acclaimed comic book-inspired series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 3, 2022 with the release of the first three episodes. New episodes of the eight-episode season arrive on subsequent Fridays, with the season finale set for release on July 8th.

The twisted superhero series stars Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Dominique McElligott plays Queen Maeve, Laz Alonso is Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon is Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara is Kimiko, Nathan Mitchell is Black Noir, Colby Minifie is Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit plays Victoria Neuman, and Jensen Ackles is Soldier Boy.

The Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television production is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s bestselling comic. Eric Kripke created the series and serves as showrunner. Kripke also executive produces along with Ennis, Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr.

A Look Back at the Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Prime Video:

“The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought – the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.”







