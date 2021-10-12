First Look: ‘Scream’ Debuts a New Trailer, Poster and Film Photos

The official trailer for Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s revival of the Scream film franchise begins with a callback to the original film’s opening scene in which Drew Barrymore fell victim to the Ghostface killer. Dewey Riley rings up Sidney Prescott – played by returning Scream franchise stars David Arquette and Neve Campbell – and informs her the killings have begun again.

Sidney advises the new group of targeted teens that things are about to get serious, and teams up with Gale Weathers (with Courteney Cox reprising the role) to take on the new Ghostface killer.

The 2022 Scream also stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Scream creator Kevin Williamson serves as an executive producer, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin amd Tyler Gillett directing from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The latest installment in the franchise is also executive produced by Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena.

Paramount Pictures has set a January 14, 2022 theatrical release date.

The Plot:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.