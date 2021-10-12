Apple TV+ just dropped a new trailer for The Shrink Next Door, an upcoming limited series starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. The series, based on a popular podcast and inspired by true events, is set to premiere on November 12, 2021.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes on Nov. 12th followed by new episodes on subsequent Fridays.

In addition to Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, the eight episode limited series also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.

Described as a dark comedy, The Shrink Next Door was directed by The Big Sick‘s Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz (GLOW). Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett (Succession) wrote the script and Pritchett, Ferrell, Rudd, Showalter, Jessica Elbaum, Brittney Segal, Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez, Aaron Hart, Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, Francesca Levy, and Jordana Mollick executive produce. Podcast host Joe Nocera is involved as a co-executive producer.

The series is a Civic Center Media production in association with MRC Television.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The Shrink Next Door follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Hahn) is not.