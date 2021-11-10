‘Single All The Way’ Trailer: The Holiday RomCom We All Desperately Need

Netflix claims the title for best trailer for a 2021 holiday comedy with the release of the Single All The Way official trailer. Yes it’s still early in the season, but Netflix sets the bar high with this feel-good trailer for the Christmas-themed romantic comedy.

Wonder Woman‘s Lynda Carter shared her joy over the trailer’s release, tweeting: “I am 100% in the holiday spirit after seeing this trailer! Bring me all the gay holiday rom coms, please and THANK YOU.” She added in a follow-up tweet: “especially love this one because the conflict isn’t about a homophobic family. The family is supportive, just as they should be!”

And Twitter can’t get over Jennifer Coolidge speaking the truth in the new trailer. “The gays just know how to do stuff. And for some reason they’re always obsessed with me,” says Coolidge.

Single All The Way stars Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, and Kathy Najimy. Executive producer Michael Mayer directs from a screenplay by executive producer Chad Hodge.

Netflix is targeting a December 2, 2021 release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.









