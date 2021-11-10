Friends gather to celebrate Christmas – and the end of the world – in the trailer for the dark holiday comedy Silent Night. What starts off looking like a normal annual celebration quickly devolves as the night of Christmas Eve partying goes on.

AMC+ and RLJE Films will debut the twisted comedy/drama in theaters and on the streaming service on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The ensemble cast includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones, and Trudie Styler. Writer Camille Griffin makes her directorial debut and Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise), Trudie Styler (Moon), and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are Alright) produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of AMC+:

Silent Night follows parents Nell (Knightley) and Simon (Goode) who have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times – but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away.

Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.