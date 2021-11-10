‘Being the Ricardos’ Trailer Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

The teaser trailer for Amazon Studios’ Being the Ricardos had the Twitterverse buzzing over the fact Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball was barely seen although she narrated the video. The official trailer just unveiled by Amazon remedies that with closeups and new footage of Kidman in character.

In addition to Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Best Actress, The Hours) stars as Lucille Ball and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (Best Supporting Actor, No Country for Old Men) plays Desi Arnaz. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) is I Love Lucy‘s William Frawley and Nina Arianda (Stan & Ollie) plays Vivian Vance. Two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale (Veep) is I Love Lucy executive producer and head writer Jess Oppenheimer. Alia Shawkat (Search Party) and Jake Lacy (Fosse/Verdon) co-star as I Love Lucy writing partners, Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos will open in theaters on December 10th, 2021 followed by a release on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.

Amazon Studios released the following description of Being the Ricardos:

“Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.”







