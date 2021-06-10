Brand new character posters have arrived for the upcoming action film, Snake Eyes, starring Henry Golding in the title role. The collection of eight posters includes Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Ursula Corbero as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Peter Mensah as Blind Master, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snakes Eyes was directed by Robert Schwentke (Insurgent, RED) and is based on Hasbro’s G.I. Joe characters. Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Shrapnel wrote the screenplay (story by Spiliotopoulos) and Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura produced. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian served as executive producers.

Paramount Pictures will be releasing Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins in theaters, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX on July 23, 2021.

The Plot:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.







