‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Teaser Trailer Revisits the ’80s

The teaser trailer for Netflix and Mattel Television’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation has a pure ’80s vibe. The series from executive producer Kevin Smith brings the classic characters back to the small screen with five 30-minute episodes premiering on July 23, 2021.

The all-star voice cast includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, and Stephen Root as Cringer. Diedrich Bader voices King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman is Orko, Tiffany Smith is Andra, Henry Rollins is Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) is Moss Man.

Susan Eisenberg lends her voice to Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone is Queen Marlena, Justin Long is Roboto, Jason Mewes is Stinkor, Phil LaMarr is He-Ro, and Tony Todd is Scare Glow. Rounding out the voice cast are Cree Summer as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man, and Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man.

The teaser trailer arrived along with the announcement of a special aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow, featuring Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes, and Alan Oppenheimer. The 25 minute aftershow is hosted by showrunner Kevin Smith, Tiffany Smith, and executive producer and Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David.

Additional executive producers include Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett, and Christopher Keenan. Marc Bernardin, Eric Carrasco, Diya Mishra, and Tim Sheridan are the writers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.