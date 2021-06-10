‘Ted’ Lives on in a New Series Greenlit at Peacock

The foul-mouthed teddy bear who hates thunderstorms and doesn’t have a filter is coming to life once again in Ted. Peacock’s so confident there’s an audience out there that wants more of the raunchy bear that they’ve given Ted a straight-to-series order.

Ted – the film – stands as the highest-grossing (worldwide) original R-rated comedy. Released by Universal Pictures with MRC Film in 2012, the first of two feature films starring Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and Mark Wahlberg grossed over $500+ worldwide before exiting theaters. Ted 2 followed in 2015 but, unlike the original, the sequel failed to set the box office on fire. Ted 2, which focused on Ted the bear’s love life, pulled in $215 million worldwide.

According to Peacock’s official series announcement, Seth MacFarlane is currently in negotiations to once again voice the pot-smoking bear. MacFarlane wrote, directed, and produced both feature films along with handling the voice work.

Peacock did not confirm any additional casting details or announce when Ted is expected to join the network’s primetime lineup. The Hollywood Reporter says the series is rumored to be a prequel and season one will consist of 10 episodes.

MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will executive produce for Fuzzy Door. Ted marks the second series set up at Peacock as part of MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door’s development deal.







