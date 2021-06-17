Paramount Pictures has announced Snake Eyes will be participating in next month’s [email protected], the virtual version of the annual San Diego Comic-Con pop culture event. Covid-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s in-person convention and this year’s normal July convention has moved to an online version once again in order to keep attendees, staff, and celebrity guests safe.

Per Paramount, the Snake Eyes [email protected] panel will feature “special content from the film, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive interviews with stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Peter Mensah, and Iko Uwais, and writer of the G.I. Joe comics, Larry Hama.”

The panel’s date and time have not yet been announced. Expect further updates in the weeks leading up to the virtual event.

The [email protected] announcement was accompanied by comic book character pieces hosted on YouTube along with the news the action thriller will host advance screenings for fans in 10 cities on Wednesday, July 21st. The special screenings will be held in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Miami, San Diego, Houston, Phoenix, and Vancouver. (Details will be available by following @snakeeyesmovie.)

Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding in the title role, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, and Samara Weaving as Scarlett. Haruka Abe plays Akiko, Tahehiro Hira is Kenta, and Iko Uwais stars as Hard Master.

Robert Schwentke directed from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Shrapnel. Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura produced, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian executive producing.

Paramount has set a July 23, 2021 release date in theaters, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.







