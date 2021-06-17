‘Charmed’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: “Schrodinger’s Future” Preview

The CW’s Charmed season three episode 15 finds Maggie and Macy traveling to the future where Maggie is shocked by unexpected news. Directed by Stuart Gilliard from a script by Bianca Sams and Blake Taylor, episode 15 – “Schrodinger’s Future” – will air on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The cast is led by Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, and Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn. Jordan Donica plays Jordan, Poppy Drayton is Abigael, and Rupert Evans plays Harry Greenwood.

“Schrodinger’s Future” Plot: WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) to pay a visit to the future. Mel (Diaz) and Harry (Evans) struggle with challenging new circumstances.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

In season three of The CW’s fan-favorite series, the Charmed Ones along with their whitelighter Harry continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves, led by billionaire Julian Shea (guest star Eric Balfour).

Following an epic standoff, we join The Charmed Ones as they are forced to try and save the magical world from extinction and navigate a mysterious magical allergy. As the sisters are challenged in new ways romantically, personally and professionally, they will face down monsters in both the magical and human world – the likes of which they have never seen.