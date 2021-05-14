‘Snake Eyes’ Unveils the First Official Photos and Poster

Paramount’s released the first official photos from the upcoming action thriller, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, hitting theaters this summer. The new photos arrived along with a Snake Eyes poster and a confirmation the teaser trailer will premiere on Sunday, May 16th.

The first batch of photos feature Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding in the title role, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, and Haruka Abe as Akiko. The cast of the thriller also includes Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Robert Schwentke (Insurgent, Allegiant) directed from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Shrapnel. Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura produce, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian executive producing.

Paramount Pictures has set a July 23, 2021 release in theaters, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX.

The Plot:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.