‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 17 Photos: “Whistleblower” Preview

Hondo continues to fight racism and the team works to free victims of a sex trafficking ring on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode 17. Directed by Cherie Dvorak from a script by Ryan Keleher, episode 17 will air on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four will conclude with episode 18, “Veritas Vincint,” on May 26th.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Episode 17 guest stars include Daniela Leon, Kiara Muhammad, Austin Rising, Bill Dawes, Wes Armstrong, Brad Ashten, Jordyn Lucas, Vladimir Perez, and Dylan Ramsey.

“Whistleblower” Plot: The team races to rescue victims of a sex trafficking ring that is preying on disenfranchised women. Also, Hondo finds himself at odds with Leroy and Darryl over the future of their business, and Street confronts Chris about meeting with his hospitalized mom.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.