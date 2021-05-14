‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 17 Photos: “Letting Go” Preview

Lea and Shaun will be dealing with the devastating reality of losing their baby on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode 17. Directed by James Genn from a script by Doris Egan, episode 17 – “Letting Go” – will air on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode 17 guest stars include Bria Samoné Henderson, Elfina Luk, Cynthia Stevenson, Hiro Kanagawa, Asif Ali, Derek McGrath,l and Pete Graham.

“Letting Go” Plot: Dr. Claire Brown and the team must face hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross when one of Claire’s idols becomes her patient.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.