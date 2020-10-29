‘Songbird’ Trailer: Thriller Shot and Set During the Covid Pandemic

STXfilms’ Songbird is the first feature film to not only be shot in Los Angeles during the Covid-19 pandemic but also be about the pandemic itself. The first trailer shows a world on lockdown, with the virus having mutated and now attacking patients’ brains.

The cast includes KJ Apa (Riverdale), Sofia Carson (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Craig Robinson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Bradley Whitford (Perfect Harmony). Peter Stormare (American Gods), Alexandra Daddario (Why Women Kill), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell), and Demi Moore (Empire) also star in the thriller from director Adam Mason. Mason co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Boyes.

Michael Bay, Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, Jeanette Volturno, Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman, and Eben Davidson served as producers.

In addition to the trailer, STXfilms released a poster as well as a couple of photos from the film. The studio hasn’t announced when we can expect Songbird to be released.

The Plot:

“Four years into quarantine the virus has changed and so have we…

In the terrifying thriller Songbird, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression.

Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment … or worse.”