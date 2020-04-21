‘Spaceship Earth’ Releases a Trippy Trailer and Updated Screening Plans

Rather than release Spaceship Earth straight to digital/On Demand, Neon’s opting for a different approach during this COVID-19 pandemic. Spaceship Earth will be launched on May 8, 2020 in drive-in theaters as well as pop-up cityscape projections which they’re quick to point out will be “safely accessible to quarantined city dwellers.”

The film will also be available via websites for select theaters, museums, book stores, restaurants, non-profits, and film festivals. It will launch simultaneously on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, DIRECTV, DISH, and Hulu.

Organizations and businesses interested in partnering with Neon for the film’s release can visit www.NEONrated.com for further information.

“Neon has never released a film without the benefit of theaters and Spaceship Earth is no exception to that rule,” explained Neon Founder/CEO Tom Quinn. “As every day becomes a harsh, almost surreal, new reality, it’s clear we must continue launching new films and entertain audiences as best we can. It’s also important we innovate and adapt to support the many businesses in need. Even though Spaceship Earth won’t be playing in theaters across the country we hope by making it available ‘everywhere’ the film’s release can at least embody the communal spirit of cinema if not the big screen. We miss our partners in exhibition greatly and look forward to cinema’s triumphant return.”

Matt Wolf directed the documentary which received stellar reviews following its screening at Sundance. It’s currently sitting at 89% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Discussing his documentary, director Wolf stated, “While making this film, I never could have imagined that a pandemic would require the entire world to be quarantined. Like all of us today, the biospherians lived confined inside, and they managed day to day life with limited resources, often under great interpersonal stress. But when they re-entered the world, they were forever transformed—no longer would they take anything for granted—not even a breath.

In light of Covid-19, we are all living like biospherians, and we too will reenter a new world. The question is how will we be transformed? Now with a visceral sense of the fragility of our world, it’s on us to protect it.”

The Plot:

“Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2. The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life-threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult.

The bizarre story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a small group of dreamers can potentially reimagine a new world. It’s an eerily prescient and telling film for the world of today.”









