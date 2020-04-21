‘Prodigal Son’ Season 1 Episode 20 Photos: Preview of Season 1’s Finale

Unfortunately, season one of Fox’s riveting drama Prodigal Son is drawing to an end with episode 20, “Like Father.” Episode 20, featuring guest star Dermot Mulroney, is set to air on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Michael Sheen stars as convicted serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly and Tom Payne plays Dr. Whitly’s conflicted son, Malcolm Bright. The cast also includes Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka.

“Like Father…” Plot – Malcolm continues to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box comes to a head. As Nicholas Endicott’s (guest star Dermot Mulroney) true colors continue to show, the Whitlys must decide to what lengths they are willing to go in order to take him down.







Season One Details:

“Malcolm Bright (Payne) has a gift. He knows how killers think and how their minds work. Why? Back in the 1990s, his father was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called ‘The Surgeon.’ So it makes sense Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business.

He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Meet the happy family. Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) is intelligent, wealthy, charismatic and also happens to be a predatory sociopath who killed at least 23 people. Bright’s mother, Jessica Whitly (Young), an elegant and WASPy New Yorker, wields sarcasm like a samurai sword and has an opinion on every aspect of Bright’s life.

Perhaps Bright’s only ally is his sister, Ainsley Whitley (Sage), a TV journalist who wishes her brother would “take a break from murder” and have a normal life.

Unfortunately for his sister, the only way Bright feels normal is by solving cases with the help of his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo (Phillips). Arroyo’s one of the best detectives around, and he expects no less from his team – Detective Dani Powell (Perrineau), a headstrong no-nonsense cop who quickly becomes impressed with Bright’s work; and Detective JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.

So much for normal.”