‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On!’ New Series Arrives on Apple TV+

I will never not geek out over the Fraggle Rock opening theme. And thanks to Apple TV+, the weird little creatures are back with new, original content.

Apple TV+ announced Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will make its debut on the subscription service beginning today, with new free mini-episodes arriving each Tuesday. The announcement was accompanied by a 30-second teaser.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is produced by The Jim Henson Company. Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia executive produce the new short-form episodes which are shot on iPhone 11s at the homes of production team members. #StayStay #FlattenTheCurve

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Plot Description, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

“The beloved stars of the classic 80s series, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship. New mini-episodes will continue to premiere globally for free, every Tuesday.

While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers – lovingly called the Doozertubes!

In the first mini-episode entitled ‘Shine On,’ now streaming on Apple TV+, new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles’ caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song ‘Shine On, Shine On Me.'”







