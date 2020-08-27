‘Spontaneous’ Trailer: Randomly Exploding for No Reason is Peak 2020

Teens randomly exploding? That’s the premise of an actual movie based on an actual book. How have I never heard of this before? Paramount Home Entertainment’s just shared a new trailer for Spontaneous which is – you guessed it – about spontaneous combustion.

The trailer’s hilarious and even includes a little homage to E.T., so it definitely has that going for it. Plus, it has Cursed and 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford in a lead role.

Spontaneous also stars Charlie Plummer (Words on Bathroom Walls), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Hayley Law (Riverdale), Rob Huebel (Transparent), and Piper Perabo (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels).

Brian Duffield (The Divergent Series: Insurgent) adapted Aaron Starmer’s book for the screen and directed.

The R-rated comedy will be released in select theaters on October 2, 2020 and at home on October 6th.

The Plot:

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Langford) and Dylan (Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!









