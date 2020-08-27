‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Greenlit at Netflix

Netflix has given the go-ahead to a live-action Resident Evil series inspired by Capcom’s popular video game franchise. Season one of the just-announced series will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

There’s no word yet as to when we can expect the series to premiere. Netflix also hasn’t made any casting announcements.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) is on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) is confirmed to direct and executive produce episodes one and two. Mary Leah Sutton and Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben are also executive producing. CEO Martin Moszkowicz of Constantin Film is producing.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world,” explained Dabb. “For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

The popular Capcom video game franchise spawned a film franchise starring Milla Jovovich. The six-film series has taken in more than $1.2 billion and currently stands as the largest grossing film franchise based on a video game in history.

Resident Evil Series Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

Building on one of the most popular, best-selling survival horror video games of all time, Resident Evil will tell a brand new story across two timelines:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.







