‘Warrior’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Plot Details, and New Photos

Cinemax’s riveting action drama Warrior will return for season two on October 2, 2020. The 10 episode second season will air on Fridays at 10pm ET/PT on Cinemax and will also be available on demand and MaxGo.com.

Reprising their roles as season two regulars are Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Joe Taslim as Li Yong, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara, and Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary. Langley Kirkwood is Walter Buckley, Christian McKay is Mayor Samuel Blake, Joanna Vanderham is Penelope Blake, Tom Weston-Jones is Richard Lee, and Perry Yung is back as Father Jun.

Celine Buckens, Dustin Nguyen (also directing episode 6), Chen Tang, and Miranda Raison are new season two regulars. Maria Elena Laas is a recurring series regular.

The critically acclaimed drama is based on writings by martial arts icon Bruce Lee. Banshee‘s Jonathan Tropper (of Tropper Ink Productions) created the series and serves as an executive producer with Perfect Storm Entertainment’s Justin Lin (director, Fast & Furious 9) and Andrew Schneider. Brad Kane, Richard Sharkey, and Bruce Lee Entertainment’s Shannon Lee also executive produce. Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott, and Josh Stoddard co-executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Cinemax:

Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Season two follows rival Chinatown Tongs as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all.