First Look: ‘Stillwater’ Trailer Starring Matt Damon

Oscar-winner Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting) stars as a father out to prove his daughter’s not guilty of a crime in Focus Features’ Stillwater. The dramatic thriller just debuted an official trailer and released new photos as well as a poster for the upcoming 2021 release.

Matt Damon’s co-stars include Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) and Camille Cottin (Killing Eve). Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré. McCarthy also produces along with Steve Golin, Jonathan King, and Liza Chasin.

Focus Features is targeting a July 30, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.