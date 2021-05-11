‘The Green Knight’ Trailer: Dev Patel’s on an Epic Quest

The official trailer’s arrived for A24’s fantasy drama, The Green Knight. The trailer features Dev Patel as Sir Gawain and tracks his quest to challenge the Green Knight.

In addition to Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), the cast includes Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Joel Edgerton (It Comes at Night), Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones), Sean Harris (The King), Kate Dickie (The Cry), Barry Keoghan (American Animals), and Ralph Ineson (The Capture).

David Lowery (A Ghost Story) wrote and directed The Green Knight. A24’s set a July 30, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of A24:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.

Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.