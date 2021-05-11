Kiefer Sutherland Will Star in a Spy Drama for Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland’s returning to series television with a starring role in an untitled espionage drama set up at Paramount+. Sutherland’s also committed to executive producing the untitled drama along with writer/director John Requa and writer/director Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us). Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner) and Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) are also executive producing.

The series is a CBS Studios production and is expected to premiere in 2022.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” stated Sutherland. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

Sutherland’s television credits include a lengthy run as CTU Agent Jack Bauer on 24 and a starring role in the political drama Designated Survivor.

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra. “We’re thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

Paramount+ released the following synopsis of the upcoming spy drama:

“The series finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.”







