First Look: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Debuts Concept Art

Walt Disney Animation Studios just shared the first concept art from Strange World. The upcoming animated feature film is directed by Oscar-winner Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and co-directed by Qui Nguyen, a co-writer on Raya and the Last Dragon which Hall directed. Ron Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled) serves as a producer.

“I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up,” said Hall. “They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They’ve been a huge inspiration for Strange World.”

Disney’s targeting a November 23, 2022 release.

No details have been announced on the characters or voice cast, however Walt Disney Animation Studios did release the following brief description of Strange World:

“The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission.

According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.”