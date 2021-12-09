‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 9 Photos, Video, Cast and Plot Details

By
Rebecca Murray
-

David Zayas (Dexter) returns to reprise his role as Antonio Vargas on CBS’s FBI season four episode nine. Directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Joe Halpin, episode nine – the midseason finale – will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Kathleen Munroe, Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, Roshawn Franklin, and Josh Breckenridge.

“Unfinished Business” Plot: After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal, the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones.

FBI Season 4 Episode 9
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm in ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 9 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 9
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the “Unfinished Business” episode (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 9
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in season 4 episode 9 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 9
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in season 4 episode 9 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 9
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille in the mid-season finale (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 9
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in season 4 episode 9 (Photo: David M. Russell ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR