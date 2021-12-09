‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 9 Photos, Video, Cast and Plot Details

David Zayas (Dexter) returns to reprise his role as Antonio Vargas on CBS’s FBI season four episode nine. Directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Joe Halpin, episode nine – the midseason finale – will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Kathleen Munroe, Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, Roshawn Franklin, and Josh Breckenridge.

“Unfinished Business” Plot: After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal, the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones.