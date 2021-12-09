Winning Time: Lakers Series Teaser Trailer Charts the Birth of a Dynasty

The first teaser trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty indicates that while this behind-the-scenes look at the building of the LA Lakers dynasty is advertised as a drama, it’s going to have a healthy mix of comedy thrown in. The HBO series is based on Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman and stars John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss.

Quincy Isaiah plays Magic Johnson, Dr. Solomon Hughes plays Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jason Clarke is GM Jerry West, DeVaughn Nixon is Norm Nixon, and Sally Field is Jessie Buss. The cast also includes Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Gaby Hoffman as Claire Rothman, Adrien Brody as Lakers Coach Pat Riley, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Tamera Tomakili as Earlitha “Cookie” Kelly, and Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.

The 10 episode season is targeting a March 2022 premiere.

HBO describes the drama as “a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.”

Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht created the series, with Borenstein showrunning and both executive producing. Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) directed the pilot and also serves as an executive producer along with Kevin Messick, Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens, and Rodney Barnes.







