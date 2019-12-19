Tenet Trailer Debuts for Christopher Nolan’s Mysterious New Film

What is Tenet? Well, it’s a new film by Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception). That much we know for sure. Nolan’s kept everything other than the title to his mysterious project under wraps, and even this official trailer doesn’t expose much in the way of plot.

Apparently Tenet involves the possibility of the world ending via something worse than a nuclear holocaust. And the title refers to a word that provides access to the right places – and some of the wrong ones.

The trailer can pretty much be summed up by quoting a line of dialogue from the two-minute video: “Don’t try to understand it. Feel it.”

John David Washington leads a cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Kenneth Branagh, and Himesh Patel. Frequent Nolan collaborator Michael Caine is also featured in Tenet.

Warner Bros Pictures will release Tenet in theaters on July 17, 2020.