FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Dopesick”

CBS will debut the FBI spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season one episode one, “Dopesick,” was directed by executive producer Fred Berner from a script by executive producer René Balcer.

“Dopesick” guest stars include Henry Thomas, Rebecca Forsythe, Molly Camp, Robyn Payne, Ryan M. Shaw, Trevor Long, and Maggie Weston. Cassandre Fiering, Sara Hogrefe, Angel Desai, David Roberts, Quinn McLogan, Kelly Klein, Terrell Wheeler, Andrea Bianchi, Jordan Baker also guest star in the series premiere.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye.

“Dopesick” Plot – Jess LeCroix and his elite team of FBI Fugitive Task Force agents track a doctor who’s deeply involved in a world of organized crime, drugs and lies, and is on the run after a phone call records him delivering his wife’s fatal shot.

The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”