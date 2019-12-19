Kristen Bell to Receive the Critics’ Choice Awards #SeeHer Award

The Good Place star Kristen Bell has been selected to receive the 4th Annual #SeeHer Award at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) made the announcement today, with Bell set to be recognized with the honor during the awards ceremony on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Bell joins the list of #SeeHer honorees that includes Gal Gadot, Viola Davis, and Claire Foy. Bell’s credits include Veronica Mars, Frozen and Frozen 2, Bad Moms and Bad Moms 2, Hit & Run, and The Boss.

According to CCA, the annual #SeeHer award “recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape. SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are.”

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards honoring the best in films and television of 2019 will air live on The CW on January 12th beginning at 7pm ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast). Taye Diggs is confirmed to return to guide the awards show as host.







