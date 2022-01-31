The first photos have arrived from Netflix’s upcoming thriller Anatomy of a Scandal based on Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel. The six-episode limited series comes from writers/executive producers David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson (The Americans) and will premiere on April 15, 2022.

The limited series stars Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), and Rupert Friend (Homeland). Naomi Scott (Charlie’s Angels), Josette Simon (The Witches), Geoffrey Streatfeild (The Other Boleyn Girl), and Joshua McGuire (Lovesick) also star.

“Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah’s addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent. It’s been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see S.J. bring it to such a rich and nuanced life,” stated co-creators David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson.

“I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie,” said Sienna Miller. “She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew.”

S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) directed all six episodes. Sarah Vaughan, 3Dot Productions’ Liza Chasin, and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Allie Goss executive produce.

Netflix released the following synopsis of the upcoming limited series:

A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James’ trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.







