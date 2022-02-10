‘The Adam Project’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Travels Back in Time

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Ryan Reynolds’ parents in Netflix’s The Adam Project…and no, the sci-fi film isn’t a sequel to 13 Going on 30. The nearly three minute teaser trailer reveals Reynolds is a time-traveler who goes back in time and teams up with his childhood self.

“To say I had the time of my life making this film would be an understatement. And a misleading reference to Dirty Dancing,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds about his latest collaboration with Free Guy‘s director Shawn Levy.

Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin wrote the screenplay, and Reynolds, Levy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger produced. Levin, Flackett, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, George Dewey, and Patrick Gooing executive produced.

The Adam Project also stars Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana.

The Adam Project will premiere on Netflix on March 11, 2022.