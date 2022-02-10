‘The Tourist’ Trailer: Jamie Dornan Stars in HBO Max’s New Thriller

Hot off his critically acclaimed starring role in Belfast, Jamie Dornan takes on the lead in HBO Max’s The Tourist. The trailer sets up Dornan as a man who winds up in the hospital without any idea of who he is or the circumstances surrounding his injuries.

In addition to Jamie Dornan, the cast includes Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis.

Emmy-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar) wrote the drama and serve as executive producers with Christopher Aird (Baptiste) and Tommy Bulfin (Normal People). Chris Sweeney (Back to Life) directs and also executive produces.

The series is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan, and ZDF.

The Tourist will launch with the release of all six episodes on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive — except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.