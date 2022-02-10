Oscar winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) is confirmed to star as Coco Chanel and Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) is on board to star as Christian Dior in Apple TV+’s The New Look. Apple TV+’s just announced they’ve given the drama from writer, executive producer, and director Todd A. Kessler (Bloodline, Damages, The Sopranos) a series order.

The series marks the first production from the new producing partnership of Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers) and Todd A. Kessler. Mark A. Baker’s also serving as a producer on the series set up at Apple Studios.

Apple TV+’s official announcement greenlighting the series included the following description of The New Look:

An epic thriller set against the World War II Nazi Occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his ground-breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence that will go on to define generations to come.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, The New Look is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the Twentieth Century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons: Christian Dior (Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.







