The second trailer for The Addams Family 2 finds Wednesday declaring she’s surrounded by idiots as Morticia and Gomez worry about their kids growing up too fast. The solution: force the kids into taking one final family vacation because nothing ever goes wrong on a road trip, right?

Returning voice cast members include Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, and Nick Kroll as Fester. Bette Midler provides the voice of Grandma and Snoop Dogg is It. Bill Hader joins the voice cast as Cyrus and Javon Walton is lending his voice to the youngest Addams family member, Pugsley.

Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon are back at the helm of the sequel, with Vernon also producing along with Danielle Sterling, Gail Berman, and Alison O’Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Andrew Mittman, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers. Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Ben Queen, and Susanna Fogel wrote the screenplay based on a story by Hernandez and Samit.

The PG-rated family-friendly comedy opens in theaters and will be available on demand on October 1, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of MGM:

In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters.

