‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Season 1 Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

CBS’s long-running crime drama Blue Bloods returns to the network’s primetime schedule on October 1, 2021 with the season 12 premiere. Directed by David Barrett from a script by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, season 12 episode one marks the return of Callie Thorne as psychic medium Maggie Gibson.

Tom Selleck leads the cast as Frank Reagan, with Donnie Wahlberg back as Danny Reagan and Bridget Moynahan returning as Erin Reagan. Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou is Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle is Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez is Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Recurring season 12 cast members include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, and Andrew Terraciano. Tony Terraciano, Lauren Patten, Rosyln Ruff, Luis Antonio Ramos, Dylan Walsh, and Jennifer Ikeda also recur.

“Hate is Hate” Plot: As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time.