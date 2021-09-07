‘The Guilty’ Releases an Intense New Trailer with Jake Gyllenhaal

The full trailer for Netflix’s The Guilty opens with Jake Gyllenhaal as 911 operator Joe Baylor answering a series of calls before finally engaging with one caller who appears to have been abducted. He prompts the caller to continue to act like she’s speaking with her child as he asks yes or no questions in order to pin down what’s happening to this terrified woman on the other end of the line.

After she’s forced to hang up, Joe obsesses over discovering her location and saving her from her abductors.

Netflix’s official description lists only Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, but the film’s IMDB page lists Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Burr as appearing in the 2021 remake of the 2018 Danish film from writer/director Gustav Möller.

The Guilty marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and Jake Gyllenhaal. (The duo previously worked together on the 2015 boxing drama Southpaw.) Three-time Emmy Award nominee and Writers Guild Award winner Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) wrote the screenplay. Gyllenhaal, Fuqua, Riva Marker, Kat Samick, Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak, Svetlana Metkina, and David Haring serve as producers.

Netflix will debut The Guilty on September 24, 2021 in select theaters followed by an October 1st release on the streaming service.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.







