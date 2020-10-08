‘The Addams Family 2’ New Voice Cast Revealed and Posters Unveiled

MGM’s confirmed two new members of the voice cast who’ll be joining The Addams Family 2‘s list of big-name returning stars. Bill Hader will be taking on the role of Cyrus and Javon Walton is going to voice the youngest Addams family member, Pugsley.

Hader and Walton join returning voice cast members Charlize Theron (“Morticia”), Oscar Isaac (“Gomez”), Chloë Grace Moretz (“Wednesday”), Nick Kroll (“Fester”), Bette Midler (“Grandma”), and Snoop Dogg (“It”). Greg Tiernan returns to direct the sequel which is targeting an October 8, 2021 theatrical release.

“The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture,” said director Tiernan. “This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic will be co-directing with Tiernan. Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling and Alison O’Brien are on board as producers, with Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange and Andrew Mittman executive producing.

In addition to announcing the new cast members and dropping two teaser posters, MGM made a surprise announcement of a casting contest. One Addams Family fan will have the chance to actually provide the voice a character in the upcoming sequel. Fans interested in the contest can get the scoop via www.AddamsVoiceChallenge.com. The contest opens today and runs through November 4, 2020.

Details on The Addams Family 2, Courtesy of MGM:

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the new animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie, The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go.