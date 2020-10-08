Alex Kurtzman joined showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago) to reveal Kate Mulgrew is reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway for the new Nickelodeon and CBS Studios animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy. The announcement was made as part of the New York Comic Con’s “Metaverse,” with Mulgrew joining the chat to explain why she’s so happy to reprise her popular character.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy,” said Mulgrew. “How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

The upcoming series was developed by the Emmy Award winning Hageman siblings and comes from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The Hagemans, Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are involved as executive producers.

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” stated Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

The Plot:

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. The CG-animated series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021 for a new generation of fans.