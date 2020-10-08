‘Devils’ Season 1 Episode 2: Preview with Photos, Plot, and Cast Details

Season one of Devils continues on The CW with episode two airing on October 14, 2020. The CW’s released a batch of photos as well as the plot description for the upcoming second episode directed by Nick Hurran from a script by Ben Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Christopher Lunt, and Michael A. Walker.

The cast is led by Patrick Dempsey as Dominic Morgan and Alessandro Borghi as Massimo Ruggero. Laia Costa is Sofia Flores, Kasia Smutniak is Nina Morgan, Lars Mikkelsen plays Daniel Duval, and Paul Chowdhry is Kalim Chowdhrey. The cast also includes Harry Michell as Paul McGinnan, Malachi Kirby as Oliver Harris, Pia Mechler as Eleanor Bourg, and Sallie Harmsen as Carrie Price.

“Episode 2” Plot: A TOUGH DECISION – Feeling betrayed and abandoned by Dominic (Dempsey), Massimo (Borghi) devises a plan to create a scandal against NYL and then leave it after cashing in. But, when he is about to publish the exposé, he finds out that Dominic is hiding something. After deciding to stay, Massimo has to cope with a painful event.

Devils Synopsis, Courtesy of The CW:

Based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera, Devils is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero, the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan. After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.

Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.