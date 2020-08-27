‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Cast, Premiere Date and First Look Video

Netflix just released details on the upcoming limited series The Queen’s Gambit including a short teaser video which tantalizes without giving anything away. The streaming service announced a Friday, October 23, 2020 premiere date and revealed cast and character descriptions along with dropping a batch of photos.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Bill Camp lead the cast of the television adaptation of Walter Tevis’ novel.

Two-time Oscar nominee Scott Frank (Logan, Out of Sight) and Allan Scott (Don’t Look Now) co-created the series and serve as executive producers along with William Horberg. Frank also writes, directs, and is the limited series’ showrunner.

The Plot:

The Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

The Queen’s Gambit Characters:

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY is Elizabeth (Beth) Harmon: An orphaned girl in Kentucky who realizes an incredible talent for chess while developing a dependency on tranquilizers at an early age. As she grows into a young woman, Beth is fueled by her addictions, jeopardizing herself and those around her in her determined pursuit of becoming champion.

MARIELLE HELLER (Director, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) is Mrs. Alma Wheatley: A lonely housewife with an absent husband and her own vices, Alma welcomes Beth as both her adopted daughter and much needed companion.

THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER (Game of Thrones) is Benny Watts: Arrogant, confident and calm, Benny Watts, a young chess talent himself, becomes one of Beth’s greatest opponents as well as one of her closest allies.

MOSES INGRAM (Joel’s Coen’s upcoming Macbeth) is Jolene: Fellow orphan, and host to new resident, Jolene, quickly befriends Beth and helps her navigate the rules and regulations of orphan life.

HARRY MELLING (Harry Potter) is Harry Beltik: A traditional learner and one of the best chess players in the state of Kentucky, Harry is in awe of Beth’s talent and enters her life when she is at a low point.

BILL CAMP (The Night of) is Mr. Shaibel: A janitor who introduces Beth to the game of chess and is quickly humbled by her natural ability at the game. Mr. Shaibel opens new doors for the young prodigy.

Additional cast includes:

• Isla Johnston is young Beth Harmon

• Marcin Doroncinski is Vasily Borgov

• Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is Townes

• Chloe Pirrie is Alice Harmon

• Christiane Seidel is Mrs. Deardorff

• Matthew Dennis Lewis is Matt

• Russell Dennis Lewis is Mike