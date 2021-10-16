‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals More of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle

The new The Batman trailer that debuted during Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s 2021 DC Fandome event finds Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight dishing out beatings on bad guys and getting to know Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman better. The just-released two and a half minute trailer also provides a better look at Edward Nashton/The Riddler, played by Paul Dano (Love & Mercy).

The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die) as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John

Turturro (The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven) as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson. Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) plays mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis (Black Panther) plays Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen) is Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

Matt Reeves (the new Planet of the Apes films) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. Reeves also served as producer along with Dylan Clark, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Simon Emanuel executive producing.

Reeves’ behind the scenes team includes director of photography Greig Fraser, production designer James Chinlund, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and editors William Hoy and Tyler Nelson. Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino handled The Batman‘s music.

Warner Bros Pictures has set a March 4, 2022 theatrical release.