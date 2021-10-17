‘Peacemaker’ Gets a Teaser Trailer and 2022 Premiere Date

Among the many teasers and official trailers debuting during the 2021 DC FanDome was the premiere of a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated Peacemaker series. HBO Max also used the fan-oriented event to confirm Peacemaker will premiere on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

John Cena’s reprising his role as the titular character he first portrayed in The Suicide Squad. The series reunites Cena with his Suicide Squad director James Gunn, with Gunn writing, directing, and executive producing. Gunn penned all eight episodes and directed the first episode plus four additional episodes.

John Cena’s joined by Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Peter Safran and Matt Miller served as executive producers, and series star Cena co-executive produced. The series is produced by James Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the DC character, Peacemaker is described as “a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” said Gunn. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”