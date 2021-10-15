‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 Trailer + Guest Stars and Monsters Revealed

BBC America’s teasing the upcoming 13 season of Doctor Who with a one-minute trailer as well as new photos. Season 13, which marks Jodie Whittaker’s final season as one of the series’ most popular Doctors, is titled Doctor Who: Flux and will premiere on October 31, 2021 on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer.

The trailer and photos were accompanied by confirmation of season 13’s guest stars. Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and Jacob Anderson will be joined by Robert Bathurst (Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), Sara Powell (Unforgotten), Annabel Scholey (Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet), and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown).

The official guest cast announcement promised details on the characters they’ll be playing will be released at a later date.

“I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us. It’s our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it,” stated executive producer Matt Strevens.

Guest star Sara Powell said being part of Doctor Who was on her wish list. “Working with Jodie Whittaker – an iconic Doctor and actor – was also on my list. She was a legend. As were the cast and crew: indoors, outdoors, in winter, in Wales in the rain and mud, everyone wearing masks and being tested every 5 minutes: I loved stepping onto their ship and riding with them for a while,” said Powell.

“Doctor Who was a total joy to work on. Everyone was so welcoming and generous that I really felt part of the team,” said Penelope McGhie. “Having watched the show from behind the sofa over fifty years ago, and then again with our daughter when the series was revived, I can’t believe how lucky I am to be part of the adventure!”







