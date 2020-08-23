‘The Batman’ Teaser Trailer and DC FanDome Panel News

The first teaser trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman debuted during the film’s DC FanDome panel. Starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, this latest take on the iconic superhero character had to shut down production because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, even though only 25% of the film’s been shot this teaser provides a good idea of the film’s tone, production design, and how central The Riddler is to the story.

The teaser also provides an opportunity to hear Pattinson speak in character. (He’s going for a Christian Bale vibe.)

In addition to Robert Pattinson, the cast of The Batman includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Peter Sarsgaard is Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis is Alfred, and Colin Farrell stars as Oswald Cobblepot.

Robert Pattinson opened the panel with a special recorded message to the fans saying that he couldn’t reveal anything about the film but that he was anxious to get back to portraying the awesome character. He then turned it over to the director of the film, Matt Reeves.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves talked about why he chose to direct a movie about the Caped Crusader, revealing he’s always loved the character since he was a kid. He confirmed the film is not an origin story but instead focuses on the early days of Batman’s fight against crime and learning to become the inspiration to Gotham and its citizens.

The Batman is set in Year 2 of the character being a vigilante and opens revealing a whole new world of corruption in Gotham City. “There’s an epic history of corruption in Gotham,” said Reeves.

Reeves also talked about the cast of the film, revealing Paul Dano portrays the villain The Riddler in a way no one has ever seen before and Zoe Kravitz who portrays Selina Kyle is not Catwoman…yet. Reeves praised Jeffrey Wright’s work as Jim Gordon saying he’s also putting a different spin on the classic character.

When Reeves was asked by a fan about the production and design of the Batsuit and Batmobile, he said it took about a year to design both and that they are “grounded versions and look like something Bruce Wayne built himself.”

Reeves also revealed why he cast Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight. “Rob is a chameleon and an incredible actor,” explained Reeves, adding that it didn’t hurt Pattinson is a passionate fan of Batman.

Reeves revealed he treated this Batman story as though it could really happen. When asked what films inspired the feel and tone of this version of Batman, Reeves said the 1974 film Chinatown starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway was a big influence. That level and span of corruption in a big city and a character discovering it is very similar to Batman’s journey. He also added The French Connection and Taxi Driver as inspirations.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

(Additional reporting by Rebecca Murray.)








