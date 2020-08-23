‘The Flash’ Cast and Showrunner Tease Season 7 at DC FanDome

Cast members of The CW’s The Flash including Grant Gustin (“Barry Allen”), Candice Patton (“Iris West-Allen”), Danielle Panabaker (“Caitlin Snow”/”Frost”), Carlos Valdes (“Cisco Ramon”), Danielle Nicolet (“Cecile Horton”), Kayla Compton (“Allegra Garcia”), Brandon McKnight (“Chester Runk”) joined showrunner Eric Wallace for a DC FanDome panel to discuss season six and to tease what fans can look forward to in season seven.

All the cast agreed that splitting season six into two parts and having two different major villains reinvigorated them and their performances. Carlos Valdes said that in order for the show and their characters to grow, the change was necessary and welcomed. Candice Patton admitted she was happy about her character, Iris, finally having her own storyline in the second half and becoming the determined investigative journalist and newswoman that had been hinted at since the first season.

Danielle Panabaker talked about the growth of her character, Frost (she dropped “Killer” from her name after Crisis), who was given a chance to actually experience life while her alter ego Caitlin took a back seat. “It was great to see Frost actually experience emotions and to become more a part of the team and a person rather than someone who just comes out to fight and then disappears.”

Danielle Nicolet told fans that although she enjoys Cecile having powers and becoming a defense attorney to represent metas, she has been suggesting to Eric Wallace that her character should become a little evil. However, she doubts that will happen.

Showrunner Eric Wallace talked about how they had to shut down early due to Covid-19 and that the first few episodes of season seven will close out the storyline of Eva McCulloch (played by Efrat Dor), the new Mirror Master. The first few episodes will also see Iris escape the mirror dimension she’s been trapped in for most of the second half of season six.

In a big reveal, Wallace said the character Godspeed will return and be a major villain for season seven. Wallace said he wanted the kids who are reading the current The Flash comics to see the villains they are reading about as part of the show rather than villains from the Silver era of the comics.

Just before closing out the panel, the new teaser trailer for season seven was revealed. After watching it Wallace told fans that even though most of the scenes are from one episode, there are many spoilers – if you pay attention.

Season seven of The Flash is set to premiere in January 2021. The season six DVD and Blu-ray will be released on August 25th.







